Stevie Johnson trade creates fantasy shakeup

Let's start off in Buffalo, where Watkins' stock just went up. He was considered the best wideout in the 2014 class, and the Bills will look to him to become a No. 1 wideout sooner than later. That's not to suggest he'll be this year's Keenan Allen, but he should see more than his share of targets and will be selected as a No. 3 fantasy wideout in re-drafts. Mike Williams, who figures to start opposite the rookie, will be more of a late-rounder. Robert Woods will also have some late-round appeal.