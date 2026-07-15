 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Stevie Johnson surprised by Keon Coleman: Third-year Bills WR is 'locked in,' not immature

Published: Jul 15, 2026 at 09:27 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Everyone in Buffalo admits the 2026 season will be pivotal for Keon Coleman's future. Finally live up to expectations, and the receiver can provide the Bills a dimension to put them over the top. Continue struggling, and he'll find his way out of Western New York.

The third-year wide receiver is coming off a 38-catch, 404-yard, four-touchdown 2025 season in which he was benched for a chunk of the campaign. As part of Coleman's preparation for 2026, he linked up with former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson, who understands the pressure of performing in Buffalo. It was in Johnson's third season that he broke out, generating three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns from 2010-12.

Coleman and Johnson worked out in the spring at the University of San Diego, and the 23-year-old's demeanor surprised Johnson given all he'd heard and read.

"I thought he was going to be immature. I thought he was going to be, not a student of the game, just a very talented player with God-given skills," Johnson told ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "But just right off the bat ... he was locked in, wanting to learn things, open to the constructive criticism. He was asking questions."

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Coleman said the similarities in his and Johnson's build (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) and mentalities meshed off the bat.

"Similar build players, similar backgrounds when it come[s] to sports we play, how we move, how we see the game," Coleman said of the 39-year-old former wideout. "So, it's like two knuckleheads going at it. A lot of IQ guys that love the game and we could talk ball for hours."

Related Links

Per Getzenberg, Johnson has shared tips with Coleman to help aid his production, for instance, discussing when to break out of a route early if a CB is playing off to make oneself more available to the QB.

"But this is the game within the game that you have to play," Johnson said. "So, it's a thin line between how I was teaching him and it allows me to have to go more in depth."

Johnson believes Coleman's talent is immense if he can improve the mental aspect of the job. But the veteran didn't set outlandish goals for the third-year pro.

"His average should be at least 60 yards [a game]," Johnson said. "I believe he should go beyond that, but I'm going to say, but if he can get 600-800 yards [for the season], the next year after that is only going to be better. ... The sky's the limit for him."

Averaging 60 yards a game would put Coleman over 1,000 for the season. The Bills would be enamored by that production given the two disappointing campaigns that have started the 2024 second-rounder's career.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-65: Falcons' Drake London rises; five straight for Roquan Smith

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Robert Saleh thinks second-year 49ers D-lineman Alfred Collins is 'going to be special'

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh called out defensive tackle Alfred Collins as the "biggest surprise" of the draft class.

news

Orlando Brown Jr.: Bengals have the 'best pass protection unit in the NFL'

The Cincinnati Bengals improved their blocking in 2025, and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. believes the unit can be the best pass protection crew in the NFL in 2026.

news

July 15 franchise tag deadline will provide no drama in 2026

July 15 marks the deadline for franchise-tagged players to enter multiyear deals. With George Pickens, whom the Cowboys don't play on extending this year, the only player still on the tag, it will be a quiet day on that front.

news

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of Texans, dead at 89

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans, has died at the age of 89. The Texans announced McNair's passing in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys DE Charles Snowden suspended for first three games of regular season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills RB James Cook wants to do 'something special' for Buffalo: 'It's on us' to get over Super Bowl hump

Bills running back James Cook has fallen in four straight playoffs with Buffalo, but he believes the club controls its path to finally getting over the Super Bowl hump in 2026.

news

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa enters Year 2 with more athleticism, strength: 'It's not even close'

Isaac TeSlaa authored flashes during his rookie season but was mostly quiet. The Detroit Lions are counting on the wideout making more noise in 2026. Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said he's seen a stronger, more athletic TeSlaa this offseason.

news

Patriots' Kevin Byard: WR like A.J. Brown 'shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense'

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard compared A.J. Brown's effect on the defense to how he and the Chicago Bears had to manage facing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson twice a year.

news

Tony Romo: My only regret is not winning Cowboys a Super Bowl

Tony Romo spent 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, but had just a 2-4 postseason record as a starting QB.

news

Giants' John Harbaugh not worried about Jaxson Dart protecting himself

Jaxson Dart was checked for concussions multiple times in 2025 and missed two games due to a head injury. New York Giants new coach John Harbaugh doesn't sound worried about the QB protecting himself in Year 2.