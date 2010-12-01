Steven Means - Falcons - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Consistency in Positive Character and Models A Lifestyle of Giving Back

Steven Means exemplifies positive character both on the field and in the community. On the field, Steven is the ultimate team hype man, the first to congratulate teammates on big plays and first to pick them up when they need it. In the community, he is a role model and mentor for youth that have come from the same neighborhoods he was once raised. "I was able to go back to my high school, grammar school [in Buffalo, NY] to fund a couple of the students that graduated. Then to talk to them on a one-on-one basis, to be able to see, you know, see me as a little kid through them and just see a little bit of hope, you know, like you can make it, I promise you," he said. Steven models a lifestyle of giving back in everything he does from helping youth in his hometown of Buffalo, to educating youth on how build a stronger future through Democracy, to helping give victims of systematic racism a voice. No matter what, Steven isn't concerned about himself but how he can help impact those around him. "No sense on sitting back watching, if you are interested, just dive in. I would just say, dive in head-first," he said.