Steven Jackson sits out of St. Louis Rams practice

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 10:08 AM

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson did not practice for the second straight day Thursday while nursing a nagging groin injury.

While Jackson watches, rookie Daryl Richardson has been making his mark with Seattle up next on Sunday.

Richardson was the next to last pick of the draft out of Abilene Christian and at 196 pounds is 40 pounds lighter than Jackson. He's been a lot more than a change of pace back, running ahead of second-rounder Isaiah Pead since the preseason.

Richardson has 119 yards rushing, only 21 yards behind Jackson, with a 5.7-yard average. Jackson was held to 29 yards on 11 carries last week in a 23-6 loss at Chicago and his 3.4-yard average per carry by far the worst of his career.

