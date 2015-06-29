Steve Weatherford: I got a lot of respect for the Eagles

It would be an understatement to say Steve Weatherford is walking back his recent comments about the Eagles. More accurately, the Giants punter has turned around and broken into a full sprint.
Weatherford, clearly caught off-guard by the reaction from fans and Eagles center Jason Kelce, called a Philadelphia morning show on Monday to clarify his statements on Sam Bradford, Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow.
"I got a lot of respect for the Eagles," he told WPEN-FM, via CSNPhilly.com. "I think the media is really painting the picture, people are reading the headlines and adopting that as their opinion instead of really reading ... the article.
"It's an instantaneous world where people are on Twitter and all they do is see is the headline. They don't click the article. They don't take time to read the quotes and everybody forms their opinion based upon what an unreliable journalist gives you as your opinion."
During a Friday interview with WFAN in New York, Weatherford compared Bradford to a Ferrari that doesn't always start. He also likened Mark Sanchez to a Cadillac sedan, explaining it's "not the fastest but you know what you're going to get out of it." He added that Tebow is the type of quarterback you want dating your daughter, not leading your team.
"I think that's a pretty accurate adage of (Bradford)," he said. "Bradford is incredibly talented but he has some history of injuries, so that's an analogy saying the guy is unbelievable but he has a history of injuries, so there might come a time when he won't start up because he has an injury.
"And with Mark Sanchez, I'm saying he's rock solid. Who doesn't want to drive a Cadillac? I'm saying the guy is rock solid. You know exactly what you're going to get out of him. I played with Mark for two years (with the Jets). He's a great quarterback. In the two years I played with him he went to the AFC Championship twice."
You can argue that the craziest things Weatherford has said the last few days is calling Bradford "unbelievable" and Sanchez "rock solid" -- two descriptions not often connected to the quarterbacks. In the end, this simply boils down to a teachable moment both to young guys and vets like Weatherford.
Beware what you say in June. Bored football bloggers like me will write about it.
