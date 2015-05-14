Steve Spagnuolo: Sam Bradford will be great for Eagles

After acquiring Sam Bradford in March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie revealed that his organization once evaluated the former University of Oklahoma star as the best quarterback coming out of college since Peyton Manning in 1998.
The Eagles weren't alone in their high regard for Bradford's NFL prospects. Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, head coach of the Rams in 2010, revealed this week that former Browns personnel czar Mike Holmgren tried "anything and everything" to trade up from No. 7 to select Bradford with the No. 1 pick.
In an interview with Philadelphia's WPEN-FM, Spagnuolo also emphasized that Bradford "still can be" the franchise quarterback that the football cognoscenti expected after his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign five years ago.
"Trust me when I tell you he's got all the skills, and I keep going back to the fierce competitor because I believe elite quarterbacks in this league have that," Spagnuolo continued. "You think of them all, the Aaron Rodgers, the Tom Bradys, the Peyton Mannings, Eli Mannings, they're all very fierce competitors. They love the challenge. They love to rally people around them, and Sam has that. I really believe that."
Spagnuolo considers Bradford a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's offense because he can make all the throws with a "top-notch" arm, is a "better athlete than people think" and operates best out of a no-huddle attack.
"I know he's going to do great things there," Spagnuolo added.
Critics cited Bradford's recent injury history while panning the Eagles' trade. Kelly views those doubts as the only reason he was able to pry away a potential franchise quarterback still valued at a high level.
