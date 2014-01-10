Steve Smith: There's an '89 percent' chance I'll play

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 05:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

As it turns out, Carolina Panthers wide receiver was having a little fun with us when he estimated his sprained knee at "71 percent" Wednesday and "57 percent" after a setback in Thursday's practice.

GMC Never Say Never Moment

A stingy Panthers defense led by linebacker Luke Kuechly aided in a huge down-to-the-wire road win over the 49ers in Week 10. Was it the best moment of 2013?

VOTE NOW

"I just randomly pick numbers," Smith conceded Friday, via NFL Media's Jeff Darlington.

Smith was disappointed that he couldn't cut as well as he wanted to Thursday. He was able to run just five routes in Friday's walkthrough, as trainers held him out because of the rain.

More fun with random numbers: Smith estimates that his knee is at "61 percent" entering the weekend.

Ever the showman, Smith proclaimed that there's an "89 percent" chance he will play in the heavyweight bout with the 49ers. That's the bottom line.

The Panthers officially listed Smith as questionable for Sunday, and coach Ron Rivera added that "my gut is he will play. Until we shut him down with the rain, he was moving around well."

Barring a serious turn for the better, there has to be concern that "89" will serve primarily as a decoy Sunday. His pedestrian statistics this season belie his importance to the Panthers as an inspirational force and team leader.

Ice up, Son. Ice up.

We previewed all four divisional playoff games in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW