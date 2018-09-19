Steve Smith Sr.'s five keys to making it in the NFL

In college, Coach Graves taught me how to study and what to look for during film sessions. And I learned a great deal from teammates in college and early on in the NFL by asking a lot of questions -- it's OK to pinpoint what you don't understand. Eventually, I figured out how to retain the playbook in a short period of time. Once I was in the league for several years, I started to create my own habits in the film room. Like most players, I watched my opponent, but I discovered that watching him in a sequence of a game worked best for me (rather than gathering footnotes on certain players or watching specific plays). I could assess the player's entire game performance and ask myself questions like: How does he react to being blocked? Why is he good? Why is he not very good? I learned the opponent's mannerisms and behavior. I spent a ton of time watching top-tier cornerbacks, because I never wanted to be surprised when I got on the field. For example, I had six DVDs full of Champ Bailey plays, three of Darrelle Revis and four of Dre' Bly.