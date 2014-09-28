Steve Smith shines, Baltimore Ravens rout Carolina Panthers

BALTIMORE -- Steve Smith punished his former team with seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Carolina Panthers 38-10 on Sunday.
Smith spent 13 seasons with Carolina before he was released in a cost-cutting move during the offseason. The 35-year-old receiver showed the Panthers he can still make the big play, scoring twice in the second quarter to help put Baltimore (3-1) in front 21-7 at halftime.
The first touchdown came when Smith grabbed a pass that deflected off the right hand of teammate Owen Daniels. He caught the ball in stride and took it into the end zone to complete a 61-yard play.
Smith also scored from 21 yards out with a diving reception.
Carolina (2-2) has lost two straight, both in lopsided fashion against AFC North foes.
