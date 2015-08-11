Steve Smith plans to wound, damage, puncture

Steve Smith will walk away from the game after this season, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most ferocious competitors of his generation.
Don't expect the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver to go soft during a 2015 campaign that will act as his personal farewell tour. In fact, Smith plans to take his game to reckless new levels in his 15th and final season.
"It will be a farewell tour for me but let me be very clear: I will wound, damage and puncture a lot of people on my way out," Smith said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show.
Smith wasn't done.
"Let me tell you something: I'm playing with house money," he said. "You know what's dangerous when you're playing with house money? You don't have no regard. I'm all in with your money. You know what they say when you're playing with other people's money: you just be reckless, you do stupid things with it. That's what I'm going to do."
Agent 89 is going HAM. As a follow, Eisen asked, "So you're particularly dangerous this year, is what you're saying, Steve?"
"Yes, sir," Smith replied. "Put the women and children to bed. It's not going to be a good night."
