Steve Smith out for season with torn Achilles

If this is it for Smith, one of the best receivers of his generation will go out playing like a Pro Bowler. He was eighth in receiving yards heading into Week 8 despite missing a game to injury. He led the Ravens in receiving again Sunday with five catches and 82 yards. Losing Smith is a devastating development for a Ravens offense bereft of playmaking; he's more than doubled anyone on the team in receiving yards. It's also a big loss for the NFL.