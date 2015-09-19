Steve Smith not worried about risk returning punts

"Punt returns are actually one of those plays where you actually can control a lot more than people anticipate," Smith said. "The player understands when he's out there on the punt return, I can fair catch the ball, I cannot catch it or I can return it. I have options. As a receiver, I have no options. I either catch it or I don't. I get hit or I don't. I can't fair catch a pass and not get hit. That's kind of the distinct difference with the ability to control things on punt returns that you don't have the luxury to do at certain positions."