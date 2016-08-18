Steve Smith: I'm back to 'show you jack-----'

"I rehabbed for nine months," Smith said. "While y'all sitting around twiddling your thumbs I was sitting there four or five days a week for nine months trying to rehab to get back on the field. I intend to lay everything out, not for myself, but for the people who believed in me, the people that invested in me 10 years ago, the people that thought that I would only be there for a minute. So this is just a chance for me to say thank you to them, (to) finish what an organization allowed me to start."