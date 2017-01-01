Steve Smith: 'I know I'm not going to miss practice'

"A legacy is not what you give people, it's what you put inside people and also what they put inside of me," Smith said on the CBS broadcast as he exited the field. "There's a lot of guys I respect and I'm going to miss them. But at some point, it's gotta come to an end. I got a beautiful wife at home, Angie, and four kids that need their dad. And I need my kids. I'm going home to Charlotte to build my family. We got a new house we're going to build."