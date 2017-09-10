Around the NFL

Steve Smith: Falcons to deal with Super Bowl hangover

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 01:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday marks the first chance for the Atlanta Falcons to wash the bitter, molding taste lingering in their mouths after their epic Super Bowl LI collapse.

Dan Quinn's squad spent all offseason dismissing the notion that they would suffer from a Super Bowl hangover. The widespread 28-3 memes and the constant reminders of the flop, however, must have some influence at a subconscious level.

Ahead of Sunday's season-opening tilt versus the Chicago Bears, former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. -- who has personal experience losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl -- said on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning there will be some lingering mental hurdles Falcons players must overcome.

"They were 17 minutes from a Super Bowl ring. Seventeen. So close but yet so far," Smith said. "You can say whatever you want to say. 'It's behind us,' 'we're not looking in the rearview mirror' -- yeah you are. When teams have adversity, or they have some tendencies to do things that are significant, they go: 'here we go again.' Where a team can't finish in the fourth quarter, or they can't get over themselves, or they shoot themselves in the foot at a particular time in the game, that shows a pattern. They are going to have some hangover. The biggest game of their careers. And they flushed it down the toilet. Gave it away."

The 25-point blown lead was the largest in Super Bowl history. None of the three previous teams to blow a lead of 10-plus points to lose the Super Bowl made it back to the championship game the following season, per NFL Research. However, the past two teams to do so (2015 Seahawks, 2000 Colts) each finished 10-6 and returned to the playoffs.

NFL Network's Michael Robinson agreed with Smith that things won't go as smoothly for the Falcons as 2016, but pointed to the change at offensive coordinator from Kyle Shanahan to Steve Sarkisian as the main reason.

"It takes so much to get to that game. And you think, 'ah man we'll go back next year' or 'we'll have an easy chance to go back.' And most teams never see it once, better yet see it twice. Are they going to have a hangover? I think they will," Robinson said. "But for me, losing Kyle Shanahan, the play-caller, the way they used to move Julio Jones all the way around. To me, I thought Kyle Shanahan did a masterful job last season. A masterful job last season of creating free releases for Julio Jones. And when this guy gets going, he's scary going down the field. He's fast, and he's scary. So, I'm looking at this offense and seeing if they can kind of recapture some of that magic from last year."

The Falcons start their season on the road against a Bears team with major question marks on both sides of the ball. It could be a fortuitous matchup to help Atlanta toss some dirt on the demons that have haunted them all offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate OLB Von Miller off PUP list ahead of London game vs. Jaguars 

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.