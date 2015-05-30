 Skip to main content
Steve Smith: DeAndre Carter 'a young Randall Cobb'

Published: May 30, 2015 at 03:23 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Green Bay Packers believe they have a "bigger Randall Cobb" in third-round wideout Ty Montgomery.

In Baltimore, the Ravens hope to have found a Cobb clone of their own. Veteran receiver Steve Smith made the comparison on Thursday when talking about undrafted rookie DeAndre Carter.

"I like (that) he's hungry," Smith said, per the team's official website. "I just love his attitude. I see a young Randall Cobb in him."

Carter's 5-foot-8, 185-pound frame hurt his draft stock, but the former Sacramento State star earned work this week as a kick and punt returner in practice after turning heads at rookie minicamp.

"He has done a really nice job as a receiver, and he has looked good as a punt returner," said coach John Harbaugh.

One NFC scout before the draft was less enthused, saying of Carter: "I wouldn't bet against him, but he has to prove he can be a return guy to make it early in his career. He's a fifth wide receiver to me."

Baltimore already has a flock of young pass-catchers, with first-round rookie Breshad Perriman slotted to start across from Smith. Behind them, Carter will compete for snaps with Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken, Jeremy Butler, Darren Waller and Michael Campanaro.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

