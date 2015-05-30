Steve Smith: DeAndre Carter 'a young Randall Cobb'

The Green Bay Packers believe they have a "bigger Randall Cobb" in third-round wideout Ty Montgomery.
In Baltimore, the Ravens hope to have found a Cobb clone of their own. Veteran receiver Steve Smith made the comparison on Thursday when talking about undrafted rookie DeAndre Carter.
"I like (that) he's hungry," Smith said, per the team's official website. "I just love his attitude. I see a young Randall Cobb in him."
Carter's 5-foot-8, 185-pound frame hurt his draft stock, but the former Sacramento State star earned work this week as a kick and punt returner in practice after turning heads at rookie minicamp.
"He has done a really nice job as a receiver, and he has looked good as a punt returner," said coach John Harbaugh.
One NFC scout before the draft was less enthused, saying of Carter: "I wouldn't bet against him, but he has to prove he can be a return guy to make it early in his career. He's a fifth wide receiver to me."
Baltimore already has a flock of young pass-catchers, with first-round rookie Breshad Perriman slotted to start across from Smith. Behind them, Carter will compete for snaps with Marlon Brown, Kamar Aiken, Jeremy Butler, Darren Waller and Michael Campanaro.
