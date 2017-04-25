Around the NFL

Steve Smith: A.P. must show he can do new tricks

Published: Apr 25, 2017 at 04:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On the surface, Adrian Peterson joining the New Orleans Saints seems akin to jamming a square peg into a round hole. Unless you have a team of NASA nerds at your disposal, those ventures generally end up an epic failure.

Drew Brees ran 579 plays out of the shotgun, with an additional 374 in singleback formations, per Next Gen Stats. Just 104 snaps came from the I-Formation, in which Peterson has earned most of his success. New Orleans ran more plays from under center than most teams last season, but in the pass-heavy Saints offense, Peterson could be a fish out of water, or at least relegated to a lesser role unless he can adapt.

Speaking Tuesday on Good Morning Football, NFL Network analyst Steve Smith noted it's up to Peterson to accept the challenge of adjusting to the new offense.

"It's also going to be interesting for him," Smith said. "He has to learn to do some different things, compared to what he did in Minnesota. In Minnesota, he was downhill, running. (In New Orleans) he has Drew Brees. They are going to throw the ball a lot more than he's used to, so he's going to have to learn how to catch the ball out of the backfield, compared to what he did in Minnesota. In Minnesota, he wasn't catching the ball out of the backfield as much as they are in New Orleans."

In limited snaps last season in adjusting to a Vikings offense utilizing more shotgun and one-back sets, Peterson struggled. Playing behind the worst offensive line in the NFL in Minnesota didn't help, but All Day has never been known for his pass-catching acumen, and his pass blocking is mediocre, to put it nicely.

Smith believes that Peterson can change both of those perceptions.

"It doesn't sound easy, but you have to work at it," the ex-receiver said. "Just like a wide receiver who drops passes, or a wide receiver who has to learn how to block. It's all about desire. Do you want to do it?

"A lot of times older players are deemed not to be able to adjust. I think guys look and see and they say: 'Is this a team I can adjust to?' And I think (Peterson) found a home in New Orleans that allows him to adjust to that team."

At 32-years-old with 2,418 regular-season carries on his wheels, many will argue that Peterson won't be able to adapt swiftly enough.

"Now he is an old dog that has to show he can do new tricks," Smith said of Peterson. "But he wants to show people he can learn a new system; he can adjust. One of the key factors with every older guy going to a new team: Can he adapt to that new system? That's always a question mark: Is that guy selfish? Will he do the things that are asked of him? If he wasn't able to do it, he wouldn't have gotten a job in the first place. There are so many more guys that flunk out of the NFL because they can't adjust than there are guys that adjust and do well."

Smith has experience as the face of a franchise who was cut and joined a new team, when he moved from the Carolina Panthers (after 13 seasons) to the Baltimore Ravens in 2014.

"What I did when I first got to Baltimore is I was the oldest wide receiver in the room and I was the last guy in the line," Smith said. "I earned my voice by showing them I worked hard. So when I lined up in the wide receiver drills, I lined up in the back. And each day, each week, I nudged up more and more as I made more plays. I didn't come in and say 'this is the guy.' They told me it was an open competition. Well that's fine, my whole life has been an open competition. So that competition will continue to go ...

"(Peterson) is still an alpha male, but he has to earn that voice.  ... He is now a new guy learning a new system, but he's Adrian Peterson. So what he needs to do is, he's going to go in there, he's going to be quiet, he's going to survey, he's going to see the landscape and see how everything is working out. And then eventually he'll just surpass guys."

Smith also scoffed at the notion that Peterson's addition could cap Mark Ingram's efficiency, after the 27-year-old enjoyed the best year of his career

"First of all, it's healthy competition," Smith said of Peterson and Ingram in the same backfield. "If you don't want competition that means you're really not an alpha male, you don't want to work hard. And that's kinda Millennial. And then too, if you don't like to work, then the guy behind you is so close, he's white on rice right now ... he is pushing you to excellence, because Adrian Peterson is the standard of excellence. Knee surgery, shoulder, everything he's done, he's done better after coming off of an injury."

Classic shot at Millennials by the 37-year-old Smith.

The addition of Peterson comes with plenty of skeptics. But it's in shutting up skeptics that All Day has enjoyed his best seasons. The Saints hope that career trend continues.

Watch the NFL Draft LIVE on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht receive new contracts

Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
news

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on Dallas offense: 'I don't see anybody stopping us'

Michael Gallup, joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, said the Cowboys offense could be unstoppable in 2021 with Dak Prescott and multiple offensive linemen returning to form
news

Ja'Wuan James files employment grievance against Broncos

Ja'Waun James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.
news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signs with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW