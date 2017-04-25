Steve Smith: A.P. must show he can do new tricks

"Now he is an old dog that has to show he can do new tricks," Smith said of Peterson. "But he wants to show people he can learn a new system; he can adjust. One of the key factors with every older guy going to a new team: Can he adapt to that new system? That's always a question mark: Is that guy selfish? Will he do the things that are asked of him? If he wasn't able to do it, he wouldn't have gotten a job in the first place. There are so many more guys that flunk out of the NFL because they can't adjust than there are guys that adjust and do well."