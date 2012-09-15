Steve Slaton reportedly to work out for Detroit Lions

Free-agent running back Steve Slaton will work out for the Detroit Lions sometime this week, according to CBSSports.com.
Slaton -- a small, shifty back -- could fill the hole left by Jahvid Best, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list because of a concussion dating to last season. Best won't be eligible to return until after Week 6.
Slaton tried out for the Chicago Bears on Saturday after the team's top running back, Matt Forte, suffered a high ankle sprain against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The Bears, instead, chose to re-sign Kahlil Bell.
As a rookie with the Houston Texans in 2008, Slaton rushed for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns, but his production and playing time have dropped sharply ever since. Slaton was on the Miami Dolphins' roster before being released on Sept. 1.