Steve Sidwell, defensive coordinator for Saints' 'Dome Patrol,' dies at 78

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Steve Sidwell, who was a defensive coordinator for four teams in a 21-year NFL career, died Wednesday night, the New Orleans Saints announced. He was 78.

Sidwell was the DC of the Saints from 1986 through 1994, memorably overseeing the franchise's "Dome Patrol" defense that featured an astounding linebacker contingent of Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills along with Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson.

"For nine years, Steve Sidwell played an integral role in the success of the New Orleans Saints and helped develop several of the franchise's greatest defensive players," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "The success of these teams and players continue to resonate with our organization and fan base to this day. My late husband Tom owned the team during Steve's entire tenure and had a great affinity for him both as a coach and as a person. In addition to being an outstanding coach, Steve was also a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Sidwell family, including his wife Kathleen and two sons, Brad and Scott."

Sidwell was also the defensive coordinator for the Houston Oilers (1995-96), New England Patriots (1997-99) and Seattle Seahawks (2000-02).

"I am sad to learn of the passing of Steve Sidwell," Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement on Thursday. "I really enjoyed the time I spent with him while he was here. He was always very honest and candid in his evaluation of our players and our performances. My thoughts are with his wife, Kathleen, his family and all who are mourning his loss. He will be missed."

From 1966 through 1981, Sidwell coached for Colorado, UNLV and SMU at the collegiate level before beginning a long NFL career.

From 1982 through 1984, Sidwell was the Pats' linebackers coach under head coach Ron Meyer. After a single season with the Indianapolis Colts, Sidwell headed to New Orleans, where he'd oversee one of the finest LB corps in NFL chronicle.

Sidwell coached under Jim Mora, serving as the DC and inside linebackers coach as New Orleans enjoyed the franchise's most fruitful years prior to the arrivals of Sean Payton and Drew Brees.

The Saints went to the playoffs in four seasons during Sidwell's time, which included seven New Orleans defenders combining for 18 total Pro Bowl selections. During a 12-4 1992 campaign, the Saints sent four linebackers -- Jackson, Johnson, Mills and Swilling -- to the Pro Bowl. A year prior, Swilling was voted Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Known for pressuring the QB, Sidwell's Saints D was No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed in back-to-back seasons from 1991-92. In six of Sidwell's seasons in NOLA, his defenses finished in the top 10 in points allowed.

After his Saints days ended, Sidwell moved on to coordinate under Jeff Fisher with the Oilers, Pete Carroll with the Patriots and Mike Holmgren with the Seahawks.

Two years after he coached his last season with the Seahawks, Sidwell was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.

