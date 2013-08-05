Steve Sabol, Troy Polamalu among next 50 Hall of Famers

This might be the final year in which a contributor is elected the traditional way into the Hall of Fame. Vice President Joe Horrigan has gone on the record saying that there has been discussion on altering the nature in which contributors are enshrined -- guys like former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former Giants GM George Young and Sabol, the host of -- and a driving force behind -- NFL Films for decades. Sabol's voice, as well as the images captured by the company his father Ed started, are iconic and more than make his enshrinement necessary. The younger Sabol showed us the art in pro football, and for that, all who love the game owe him a debt of gratitude.