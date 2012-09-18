Steve Sabol, NFL Films forever changed how people view sports

I never met anyone who cared more about the NFL or was as knowledgable about the NFL. Steve was the foremost authority on the history of the NFL and its personalities. He had met so many of the NFL greats through interviews or viewing their careers through his films that he was always a joy to talk to. He was a great person to work with and have as a friend. There was not anything he would not do for you. He cared about people and doing the job right. The only thing that mattered to him was preserving the game for all to see for years to come. To walk the halls at NFL Films was a testimony to his love of the game and appreciation for its history.