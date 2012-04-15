Steve Mariucci says Arkansas hasn't contacted him about job

Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci hasn't heard from the University of Arkansas about its coaching vacancy, he told CBSSports.com on Sunday.
Harrison: Coach Power Rankings
The website CoachingSearch.com reported Mariucci's interest in the job earlier Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
"I just had a few phone calls from my son and a few friends asking what's going on, and to be honest, I hadn't heard about it," said Mariucci, who's now an NFL Network analyst. "It comes as a complete surprise to me."
Mariucci, 56, added that he would only take another coaching job if it were "the right situation."
"I haven't ruled it out (coaching again)," he said. "I enjoy what I do now. If something that comes up that makes sense, but I've had no contact with Arkansas."
Mariucci was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 1997 to 2002 and the Detroit Lions from 2003 to 2005, going 72-67. He also has college experience, serving as head coach at the University of California in 1996, where he was on the staff as an assistant from 1987 to 1991.
Mariucci also has worked at Northern Michigan, Cal State-Fullerton, Louisville and USC.
Former NFL coach Bobby Petrino was fired by Arkansas earlier this month after it was revealed that he lied about a motorcycle crash involving his mistress, who's an employee of the football program.