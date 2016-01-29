Steve Jobs and the '84 San Francisco 49ers: A Super Bowl story

Google map it! The house where he invented the Apple Computer at 2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos is a mere 11 miles away from the home of Super Bowl 50. The spirit of innovation is in the air everywhere, but it's different in this neighborhood now. Steve is gone and the hometown 49ers will be watching the big game from the couch, a far different scene from the last time the Super Bowl was in the Bay Area -- that was 1985, when the Niners and Steve Jobs couldn't be stopped no matter how wild their ideas were.