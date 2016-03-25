 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steve Bisciotti: Ravens need to add pass rushers

Published: Mar 25, 2016 at 02:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary was one of the worst units in the NFL for the balance of last season. While the back end has been the focus this offseason, owner Steve Bisciotti is zeroing in on the front end of his defense.

The Ravens boast two quality edge rushers in Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil. Suggs, 33, is coming off a torn Achilles tendon. Dumervil is 32 years old and earned just a six-sack season in 16 starts last year -- the veteran was more productive as a rotational player in 2014 when he had 17 sacks despite only starting two games.

"We have two very dynamic, productive players that are at the age where you don't know if you're going to get one year or three years left in them," Bisciotti said this week, via the team's official website. "We have to fill those spots with constant pressure. You need five pass rushers in the rotation."

Looking at the depth chart, the Ravens are three quality edge rushers short of Bisciotti's desired number. Baltimore boasts quality interior play with Brandon Williams and Timmy Jernigan, but will look to add another quarterback corraller.

Sitting at the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft, the Ravens have been linked to the likes of Joey Bosa and DeForest Buckner. Upgrading the defensive front with a young pass rusher would certainly aid a secondary that will still have question marks entering the 2016 season.

After watching the Denver Broncos dominate the playoffs with a smothering pass rush, Bisciotti drooled over the prospect of improving his own pressure package.

"I'm a pass-rush guy," Bisciotti said. "I have images of defense winning Super Bowls and three weeks after I had my end of the year press conference, we see what pressure did. We see what Denver's pressure did to (Tom) Brady in the AFC championship game and we saw what pressure did in the Super Bowl."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2024 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point deficit to win their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2024.
news

Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners WR Jauan Jennings became the second player in NFL history to produce both passing and receiving TDs in a Super Bowl, but ultimately San Francisco fell short despite his historic efforts. 
news

Chiefs defense follows 'survive, then thrive' motto to earn Super Bowl LVIII victory over 49ers

Led by efforts from playmakers like Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense fought all Super Bowl long to buy time and allow Kansas City to escape with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

With three Super Bowl titles in a five-year span, no one could blame 65-year old Andy Reid for walking out on top. Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt told NFL Network's James Palmer after the game, however, that he expects Reid to return in 2024. "I expect Andy to be back next year as we go for the three-peat," Hunt said.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce follows Taylor Swift's Grammy with Super Bowl win: 'On top of the world right now'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce capped quite the week for him and Taylor Swify after he helped key a second-half comeback to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Social media reacts to Chiefs' comeback win over 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs' epic win in Super Bowl LVIII -- and Taylor Swift's presence at Allegiant Stadium -- left social media abuzz on Sunday.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Leading a touchdown drive in overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured Kansas City a 25-22 win in Super Bowl LVIII and earned himself the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in the process.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' overtime win against 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Chiefs become seventh NFL franchise with four Super Bowl wins

With Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs became the seventh NFL franchise to win four Super Bowls.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws 40th, 41st postseason touchdowns in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 40th and 41st career postseason touchdown passes on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners LB Dre Greenlaw believed suffered torn Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters following the game.