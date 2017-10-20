Steve Bisciotti defends Flacco, Harbaugh, Newsome

"If we make the playoffs this year, John Harbaugh will have made the playoffs in seven of 10 years," Bisciotti said. "When I fired Brian Billick, if John walked up there and said, 'I will be in the playoffs seven of the next 10 years,' you would have said, 'Halleluiah, God bless you.' But now, because they all came at the same time, then you can say, 'He hasn't been to the playoffs in three of the last four years. So, if he doesn't get to the playoffs in four of the last five years, then the immediate reaction is, 'Off with his head.' And yet, that would still be 60-percent playoff success, which statistically, it shouldn't even be 40 percent."