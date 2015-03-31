Around the NFL

Stevan Ridley visiting Miami Dolphins

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 02:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Stevan Ridley will make his first free-agent visit in South Beach.

The former New England Patriots running back will meet with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, according to a source informed of the player's plans.

ESPN.com first reported the visit.

Ridley is coming off an ACL tear that shortened his 2014 season to just six games. With LeGarrette Blount in the fold, the Pats appear to have moved on.

The Dolphins need help behind Lamar Miller, who had his best season in 2014, rushing for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. Miami's second leading rusher last season was quarterback Ryan Tannehill, as the Dolphins couldn't find a proper complement to Miller after Knowshon Moreno went down after three games.

Daniel Thomas is a free agent and never turned into the thunder to Miller's lightning in South Beach. Second-year pro Damien Williams has athleticism, good size and displayed some burst, but had just 36 carries as a rookie.

If Ridley can prove he'll be fine coming off an ACL tear, he could be the tough, between-the-tackles runner the Dolphins need to add this offseason.

