Stevan Ridley signing one-year deal with N.Y. Jets

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Jets are signing running back Stevan Ridley to a one-year deal, according to a source close to the situation. Ridley joins the Jets after spending his first four seasons in New England.
Ridley joins a Jets backfield that includes Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell. Ridley's final season with the Patriots ended in October after he tore his ACL and MCL. The injury wrecked Ridley's free-agent value, but he could re-establish himself on a short-term deal with the Jets.
This is an interesting signing for New York. Ridley is an established power back who does his best work between the tackles. The same skill-set can be attributed to Ivory, who might find himself on shaky footing under a new regime in New York. The Jets could still use a home-run hitter type back -- if they grab one in the draft, Ivory might be the odd-man out.
Ridley's health and history of ball-security issues make him a bit of a gamble, but he's just 26 and only two seasons removed from a 1,200-yard, 12-touchdown season with the Patriots. There is plenty of upside here.
