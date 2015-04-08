 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Stevan Ridley signing one-year deal with N.Y. Jets

Published: Apr 08, 2015 at 12:27 PM

The New York Jets continue to add Patriots to their roster.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Jets are signing running back Stevan Ridley to a one-year deal, according to a source close to the situation. Ridley joins the Jets after spending his first four seasons in New England.

Ridley joins a Jets backfield that includes Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell. Ridley's final season with the Patriots ended in October after he tore his ACL and MCL. The injury wrecked Ridley's free-agent value, but he could re-establish himself on a short-term deal with the Jets.

Rapoport reported that Ridley had offers from multiple teams, including the Redskins and Dolphins. An opportunity to play in Chan Gailey's offense was a contributing reason to Ridley's decision to choose the Jets.

This is an interesting signing for New York. Ridley is an established power back who does his best work between the tackles. The same skill-set can be attributed to Ivory, who might find himself on shaky footing under a new regime in New York. The Jets could still use a home-run hitter type back -- if they grab one in the draft, Ivory might be the odd-man out.

Ridley's health and history of ball-security issues make him a bit of a gamble, but he's just 26 and only two seasons removed from a 1,200-yard, 12-touchdown season with the Patriots. There is plenty of upside here.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast plays its newest game, 'What's your Fancy?' and debates if you'd trade Aaron Rodgers for Andrew Luck. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds on critical drops in loss to 49ers: '(Expletive) happens, man'

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds faced the music this week after dropping to passes in a pair key situations in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker dismissed the pregame scuttlebutt with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, however, has a different view saying Tucker "does that to get under our skin."
news

Duke Tobin says Bengals 'want Tee Higgins back' but 'we'll see what happens' 

During last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, declared teams should "go find your own" Tee Higgins. A year later, he could be preparing to find his own Higgins replacement.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are staying with the team for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'all in' on 2024 season: 'Let's don't discount hanging around the rim'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with reporters on Tuesday from the Reese's Senior Bowl and discussed how his franchise will be "all in" on the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich is being promoted as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain in Detroit despite fielding interest for multiple head-coaching positions this hiring cycle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers are hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.
news

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his regret of calling a third-down run and burning a timeout thereafter in Detroit's final possession versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. 