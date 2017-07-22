Sterling Shepard looks to 'feast' inside with Engram

"I'm very excited a part of that good group of guys," Shepard told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Saturday while hosting a Hyundai Youth Football Camp. "Especially having Odell and Brandon on the outside now is going to help free up the inside for Evan [Engram] and I. That's every wide receiver's dream to have two great guys on the outside that are going to draw a lot of attention. That's what you're getting with those two. We should have a feast in the inside if we prepare good enough."