Sterling Shepard fractures thumb at Giants practice

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been diagnosed with a thumb fracture after an X-ray, the team announced Thursday. He will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Shepard, a 2016 second-round pick, has consistently been the Giants' No. 2 receiver since entering the league. With Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland, Shepard is expected to compete with Golden Tate for No. 1 targets in 2019.
Last season, Shepard registered a career-high 66 receptions and 872 receivng yards. The Giants rewarded the 26-year-old with a four-year, $41 million contract extension in April.