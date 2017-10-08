Around the NFL

Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall suffer injuries

Published: Oct 08, 2017 at 07:25 AM

Already working their way through a dysfunctional offense, the Giants watched their top receivers go down on a single drive Sunday.

Brandon Marshall was carted off the field after attempting an acrobatic sideline grab with just a few minutes to go in the first half against the Chargers. Before that, Giants wideout Sterling Shepard had to be carried by members of the training staff to the bench.

Both were ruled out for the game at halftime.

In the second half, Giants wide receiver Dwayne Harris was declared out for the remainder of the game after suffering a foot injury.

The Giants have watched Eli Manning and top wide receiver Odell Beckham struggle to find one another all afternoon. Connecting on just one of their first three targets, something has been off between one of the league's most prolific QB/WR combinations. Now, Manning will have to scan even further down the depth chart to find the next best option.

UPDATE: And if things couldn't get any worse, star wideout Beckham was carted off the field with a fractured ankle during the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Chargers.

