Sterger's lawyer: Completed Favre inquest sent to Goodell

The NFL has wrapped up its investigation into allegations that Brett Favre sent inappropriate phone messages and photos to a New York Jets team employee two years ago, the woman's attorney said Wednesday.
Attorney Joseph Conway said Joe Hummel, the director of investigative services for the NFL's security department, told him the case has been sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's lawyers for review.
"He told me it's upstairs in the commissioner's office and the lawyers are going over it," said Conway, the lawyer for Jenn Sterger. "I have not been told a timetable as when to expect something, and I have not been told what the findings will be."
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello declined to discuss details of the case and said "we're not ruling out this week. We're not ruling out next week" in terms of a decision.
Sterger allegedly received the inappropriate messages and photos two years ago when she and the quarterback both worked for the Jets. Favre has declined to address the allegations or the investigation.
Conway reiterated Sterger's desire for the league to announce the findings -- and any potential penalties while the NFL still has jurisdiction over him -- before the end of the season.
Sterger's public relations manager, Phil Reese, appeared on "The Dan Patrick" show Thursday and said they want immediate action from the NFL.
"If the commissioner suspends Favre and puts a program in place to prevent this from happening again, 100 percent Jenn would not pursue any litigation against Favre, against the Jets, against the NFL, nothing," Reese said. "All she wants to do is clear her name. This is not about money.
"I don't know what's taking so long here," Reese added. "We have done everything to assist the investigation. We have gone above and beyond. We've been told the league is going to do the right thing."
Reese also told Patrick that Sterger didn't complain to the Jets' organization at the time because her friends in the industry advised her that she would lose her job. Other revelations from Reese included that he talked to Favre's agent, Bus Cook, just before the story broke on Deadspin, at which point Cook "asked me is there a specific figure you had in mind to make this go away," Reese said. Cook has denied he offered any settlement.
Reese also reiterated that evidence "clearly" links the texts to Favre.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported that it's highly unlikely that Favre will be suspended, although other discipline, including a fine, is possible.
Sterger didn't meet with NFL officials to discuss the case and turn over alleged evidence until Nov. 11, but Conway said it would be unfair to say that was the reason why the investigation has taken so long.
"I think we did things very diligently," Conway said. "We went in just about a month ago. We were kind of under the expectation that that meeting was one of the last things that needed to be done. I'd be disappointed if anybody said that the reason this took so long is because Jenn did not come in right away."
The Sports Business Journal first reported the development.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.