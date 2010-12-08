Sterger's lawyer: Completed Favre inquest sent to Goodell

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 07:14 AM

The NFL has wrapped up its investigation into allegations that Brett Favre sent inappropriate phone messages and photos to a New York Jets team employee two years ago, the woman's attorney said Wednesday.

Attorney Joseph Conway said Joe Hummel, the director of investigative services for the NFL's security department, told him the case has been sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's lawyers for review.

"He told me it's upstairs in the commissioner's office and the lawyers are going over it," said Conway, the lawyer for Jenn Sterger. "I have not been told a timetable as when to expect something, and I have not been told what the findings will be."

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello declined to discuss details of the case and said "we're not ruling out this week. We're not ruling out next week" in terms of a decision.

Sterger allegedly received the inappropriate messages and photos two years ago when she and the quarterback both worked for the Jets. Favre has declined to address the allegations or the investigation.

Favre spent one season with the Jets in 2008 before joining the Minnesota Vikings last year. The 41-year-old quarterback has said that this will be his last season in the NFL, though he has retired before, only to return soon afterward.

Conway reiterated Sterger's desire for the league to announce the findings -- and any potential penalties while the NFL still has jurisdiction over him -- before the end of the season.

Sterger's public relations manager, Phil Reese, appeared on "The Dan Patrick" show Thursday and said they want immediate action from the NFL.

"If the commissioner suspends Favre and puts a program in place to prevent this from happening again, 100 percent Jenn would not pursue any litigation against Favre, against the Jets, against the NFL, nothing," Reese said. "All she wants to do is clear her name. This is not about money.

"I don't know what's taking so long here," Reese added. "We have done everything to assist the investigation. We have gone above and beyond. We've been told the league is going to do the right thing."

Reese also told Patrick that Sterger didn't complain to the Jets' organization at the time because her friends in the industry advised her that she would lose her job. Other revelations from Reese included that he talked to Favre's agent, Bus Cook, just before the story broke on Deadspin, at which point Cook "asked me is there a specific figure you had in mind to make this go away," Reese said. Cook has denied he offered any settlement.

Reese also reiterated that evidence "clearly" links the texts to Favre.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported that it's highly unlikely that Favre will be suspended, although other discipline, including a fine, is possible.

The NFL first announced the investigation in October, just before the Vikings played the Jets.

Sterger didn't meet with NFL officials to discuss the case and turn over alleged evidence until Nov. 11, but Conway said it would be unfair to say that was the reason why the investigation has taken so long.

"I think we did things very diligently," Conway said. "We went in just about a month ago. We were kind of under the expectation that that meeting was one of the last things that needed to be done. I'd be disappointed if anybody said that the reason this took so long is because Jenn did not come in right away."

The Sports Business Journal first reported the development.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW