Stephone Anthony highlights 2015 class of ILBs

And while that might hold true on Thursday night, there are some who believe a run on the top three or four players at the position could actually start in the middle or end of the first round. With hype at the skill positions making all of the headlines, we could see teams late on Thursday night angling to get a physical anchor for their defense as more clubs bolster their run game (with so many small, quick defenses around the NFL, the power back is making a huge re-entrance into the league).