Stephon Gilmore expected to sign with Patriots

Teams looking to unseat New England as Super Bowl champion just got chills. Silently, the Patriots have been wielding their sword throughout free agency negotiations. Set to acquireDwayne Allen via trade, Belichick sent out the word that he wasn't sitting idly by and picking up veteran scraps. Gilmore gives New England a frontline starter this year and insurance should it lose Butler in free agency next season. For now, New England has been able to hold on to their Super Bowl XLIX star with a first-round tender.