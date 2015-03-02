Around the NFL

Stephen Tulloch 'way ahead of schedule' in rehab

Published: Mar 01, 2015 at 11:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch had his 2014 season end after tearing his ACL while performing the "Discount Double Check" celebration following a sack of Aaron Rodgers in Week 3.

Speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Alex Marvez and Zig Fracassi on Sunday, Tulloch said he's "way ahead of schedule" in his rehab and actually feels stronger than before the injury.

The question that sits in front of the Lions is what to do with Tulloch's contract. Monday is the deadline for the team to decide whether or not to franchise tag Ndamukong Suh. Doing so could necessitate some cap moves in the short term.

When asked about his future with the team, Tulloch acknowledged that he knows the score.

"I hope I am (back with the Lions)," Tulloch said. "I hope my body of work speaks for itself. I've put a lot of work in this team and I've been there through it all. It's the first time in my career I've ever been on this side with the unknown, but I know the organization will do what's best for them ... I haven't heard anything of what's going on or my agent hasn't heard anything. So we are just preparing to report April 20."

Tulloch's contract counts $5.8 million against the salary cap. Detroit could save $3.2 million by cutting the linebacker. The 30-year-old veteran is a logical candidate to get cut or restructure if the Lions need cap space. Tahir Whitehead played capably in Tulloch's spot last season and is a much cheaper option.

General manager Martin Mayhew hasn't suggested the team will move on from the veteran, but that decision can always change depending on how the chips fall with Suh.

