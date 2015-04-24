Stephen Tulloch (coming off ACL tear): I can play today

If Tulloch does indeed return 100 percent this summer, the Lions have five linebackers who could vie for three starting spots: Tulloch, DeAndre Levy, Tahir Whitehead, Kyle Van Noy and Josh Bynes. The depth at linebacker, coupled with a dearth at defensive tackle was one reason we suggested Detroit could move to a 3-4 front -- something the coaching staff has gone out of their way to deny will happen, instead declaring they will use multiple formations to get their playmakers on the field.