Stephen Ross: Dolphins 'didn't try' for Jim Harbaugh

Team owner Stephen Ross went out of his way to confirm as much during Wednesday's introduction of Dolphins free-agent prize Ndamukong Suh.
"Forget what the press said," Ross said of Harbaugh, per the Detroit Free Press. "We didn't try for him here."
Ross made a visible play for Harbaugh in 2011, steering his personal jet to California for a face-to-face meeting with the coach who ultimately wound up with the 49ers before bolting this offseason for the University of Michigan, Ross' alma mater.
"I thought it was great for Michigan," said Ross, with his current Dolphins coach, Joe Philbin, sitting in the front row of the reporter-packed room.
Ross shares past ties with Harbaugh, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported way back in November that Miami was never in the market to chase the coach a second time. It's Philbin or bust in Florida.
