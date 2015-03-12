Around the NFL

Stephen Ross: Dolphins 'didn't try' for Jim Harbaugh

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 03:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins never made a second attempt at wooing Jim Harbaugh to South Beach.

Team owner Stephen Ross went out of his way to confirm as much during Wednesday's introduction of Dolphins free-agent prize Ndamukong Suh.

"Forget what the press said," Ross said of Harbaugh, per the Detroit Free Press. "We didn't try for him here."

Ross made a visible play for Harbaugh in 2011, steering his personal jet to California for a face-to-face meeting with the coach who ultimately wound up with the 49ers before bolting this offseason for the University of Michigan, Ross' alma mater.

"I thought it was great for Michigan," said Ross, with his current Dolphins coach, Joe Philbin, sitting in the front row of the reporter-packed room.

Ross shares past ties with Harbaugh, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported way back in November that Miami was never in the market to chase the coach a second time. It's Philbin or bust in Florida.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down every trade and free-agent signing and discusses the impact of Darrelle Revis' return to the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
news

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton: Taunting is 'being over-officiated'

The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
news

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
news

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was lost for the rest of 2021. With ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
news

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

When Davante Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.
news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW