Stephen Jones: My family's fault Romo hasn't won title

Arguably a top-10 quarterback for the last decade, the Cowboys passer is still seen by many as the player who can't tug Dallas into the Super Bowl.
His boss says the critics are blaming the wrong guy.
"You know, certainly that doesn't sit in Tony's lap," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told KRLD-FM on Wednesday, via Fox Sports Southwest.
"That sits in our lap: (owner) Jerry (Jones) and our family's lap in terms of the organization. We have to, you know, do better at putting people around (Romo)."
It's a fair self-critique from an organization that for years overpaid aging players and failed to build depth. The Jones clan, though, deserves credit for quietly constructing one of the league's top offensive lines to bolster a cast of playmakers on offense that has the Cowboys sitting pretty at 7-3.
Finally manning a balanced offense that doesn't ask him to do it alone, Romo confronts his finest chance yet to torch the tired narrative that he's has been saddled with for years.
