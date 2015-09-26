Stephen Jones: 'Fair goal' for Dez to return after bye

The length of Dez Bryant's recovery from a broken foot is a bit of contention, but the Dallas Cowboys are optimistic he'll only miss four games.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told KRLD-FM that it's "fair" to think that Bryant will be healthy enough to return after the team's Week 6 bye.
"Our prognosis has never changed," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. "I know there have been a lot of people who have doctors on their media staff and like to speculate on these things, but we've been pretty consistent from Day One. At first we thought maybe four to six (weeks) and that changed to six to eight. By the next day we were pretty much thinking six to eight.
"We really feel like it's a very fair goal to think that Dez will be back after the bye."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last weekend that Bryant faces a 10-12 week timeframe to recover from the bone graft that took place during surgery.
The Cowboys have been adamant a shorter timetable is more apt for Bryant. The team decided not to use the injured reserve/designated to return spot on Byrant in part because they believe he can be back sooner than eight weeks -- Dallas used their one IR Boomerang spot on Tony Romo.
If Bryant indeed returns after the team's Week 6 bye it will be a huge boon to quarterback Brandon Weeden and the Cowboys' chances of staying atop the NFC East while Romo heals.