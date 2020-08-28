Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 

"No. Not at all," Jones responded, via the Dallas Morning News. "He's obviously as excited as we all were when he was sitting there and we were able to select him. I think he's exceeded all expectations. He's got, I think, rare football IQ. I think it comes natural to him whether it's his route-running and his feel for the game, whether it's catching the ball, whether it's his ability to accelerate after the catch. Everything just seems to click with him, and I know his teammates have certainly enjoyed him. He's super, super competitive, works super hard. You just can't say enough nice things about him. We're so fortunate that he ended up being there for us, and he's going to make a big, big difference in our offensive football team, and for that matter, even in special teams. It's not going to surprise me to see him back there potentially helping in the return game as well."