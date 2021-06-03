Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to honor Ozzie Newsome by donating $4M to Maryland's four HBCUs

The Baltimore Ravens will honor former longtime general manager and Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome by making a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The donation from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, will create the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program, which will fund scholarships for Baltimore City Public Schools graduates who attend an HBCU in Maryland.

"The brilliance of Ozzie Newsome extends far beyond his accolades as a player and executive," Bisciotti said in a statement. "Throughout his entire life, Ozzie has inspired and uplifted everyone around him with his leadership, humility and determination. We hope that Ozzie's example will inspire each of the Newsome scholars."

Each of Maryland's four HBCUs -- Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore -- will receive a $1 million gift as part of the program. Yearly, each of the four schools will select five City Schools' graduates as Ozzie Newsome Scholar recipients for its incoming freshman class.

"I am humbled and honored that Steve and Renee Bisciotti chose to associate my name with this tremendously important scholarship," Newsom said in a statement. "This program will give many local graduates the ability to continue their education, and in turn will equip them with the necessary tools to make meaningful impact in the Baltimore community and beyond. These students will further their education through Maryland's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which is especially meaningful to me. I look forward to watching the progress made through this scholarship program."

Scholars will receive an annual college scholarship of $10,000 for up to five years of college, for a total investment of up to $50,000 per scholar.