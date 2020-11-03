Stephanie Williams - 2020 Saints Fan of the Year Nominee

Published: Nov 03, 2020 at 01:54 PM
Fan_Photo_CP_NO_v3

Stephanie Williams

Stephanie is an avid lover of the New Orleans Saints - she never misses a home game, has been a season ticket holder for years, and has even collected an impressive array of helmets. Stephanie also assists local charities in many ways and is incredibly passionate about giving back and supporting people in her community. Stephanie has recently assisted in providing meals for front line workers as well as those impacted by hurricanes in Louisiana. Giving back to the community and the New Orleans Saints are a vital part of Stephanie's life, and she takes pride in her love for helping both entities in any way that she can.

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NFL, NFLPA: No violations of concussion protocol with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16 game vs. Packers

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that their review into the application of concussion protocols involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week established "that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day" and no violations of the concussion protocol were found.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Inside Noah Johnson's rapid ascension in the Madden Championship Series

Noah Johnson talks to Nick Shook about his rapid rise in the Madden Championship Series, becoming the first esports student athlete at West Virginia University and more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE