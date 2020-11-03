Stephanie Williams - 2020 Saints Fan of the Year Nominee

Stephanie is an avid lover of the New Orleans Saints - she never misses a home game, has been a season ticket holder for years, and has even collected an impressive array of helmets. Stephanie also assists local charities in many ways and is incredibly passionate about giving back and supporting people in her community. Stephanie has recently assisted in providing meals for front line workers as well as those impacted by hurricanes in Louisiana. Giving back to the community and the New Orleans Saints are a vital part of Stephanie's life, and she takes pride in her love for helping both entities in any way that she can.