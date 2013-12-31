Step Up! your New (Year's) workouts

Consuming the right food and drinks at the right time plays a critical role in an athlete's performance. In fact, I have seen this occur firsthand this NFL season. I work with the Arizona Cardinals football team as a physical therapist, and one of our players, Karlos Dansby, has had an incredible year. Karlos is a 10 year veteran, but is playing some of the best football in his career and moving around like he is 24 years old again. He credits much of this year's success to the foods and drinks he consumes and the proper timing of these during training and games.