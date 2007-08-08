Steinbach sprains knee; McGinest seeing doctor for back problem

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns offensive guard Eric Steinbach sprained his right knee when he fell on it at practice, an injury the club will surely treat cautiously for the remainder of training camp.
Steinbach, Cleveland's biggest free-agent signing during the off-season, hurt his knee during the Browns' indoor workout Tuesday. He walked off the field without a limp, escorted by a team trainer, and did not return.
Before an MRI and other tests were performed, coach Romeo Crennel guessed that Steinbach had only bruised his knee.
Crennel was not available for comment on Wednesday because the team's practice was closed to fans and media. He is expected to give an update on Steinbach's condition on Thursday as well as one on linebacker Willie McGinest.
The 35-year-old McGinest missed two days of practice this week after complaining of tightness in his back. He asked to see his personal physician in Los Angeles, and the Browns granted him permission.
On Tuesday, Crennel said McGinest, who had made 159 starts during a 14-year NFL career, had back problems while he was with New England.
McGinest played in 14 games for the Browns last season. He missed one game with a calf injury and another with an ankle problem.
Steinbach's injury is not believed serious, but the Browns won't take any chances. They signed the four-year starter - he never missed a game - for the Cincinnati Bengals to a seven-year, $49.5 million contract in March. The Browns were counting on him to stabilize a revamped offensive line that lost center LeCharles Bentley to a season-ending injury on the first contact drill of training camp last summer.
Last week, right tackle Ryan Tucker was suspended for the first four games of the season after he failed a steroids test.
On Tuesday, backup Lennie Friedman took snaps in Steinbach's place and could start on Saturday in the exhibition opener against Kansas City.