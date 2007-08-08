Steinbach sprains knee; McGinest seeing doctor for back problem

Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 07:27 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns offensive guard Eric Steinbach sprained his right knee when he fell on it at practice, an injury the club will surely treat cautiously for the remainder of training camp.

Steinbach, Cleveland's biggest free-agent signing during the off-season, hurt his knee during the Browns' indoor workout Tuesday. He walked off the field without a limp, escorted by a team trainer, and did not return.

Before an MRI and other tests were performed, coach Romeo Crennel guessed that Steinbach had only bruised his knee.

Crennel was not available for comment on Wednesday because the team's practice was closed to fans and media. He is expected to give an update on Steinbach's condition on Thursday as well as one on linebacker Willie McGinest.

The 35-year-old McGinest missed two days of practice this week after complaining of tightness in his back. He asked to see his personal physician in Los Angeles, and the Browns granted him permission.

On Tuesday, Crennel said McGinest, who had made 159 starts during a 14-year NFL career, had back problems while he was with New England.

McGinest played in 14 games for the Browns last season. He missed one game with a calf injury and another with an ankle problem.

Steinbach's injury is not believed serious, but the Browns won't take any chances. They signed the four-year starter - he never missed a game - for the Cincinnati Bengals to a seven-year, $49.5 million contract in March. The Browns were counting on him to stabilize a revamped offensive line that lost center LeCharles Bentley to a season-ending injury on the first contact drill of training camp last summer.

Last week, right tackle Ryan Tucker was suspended for the first four games of the season after he failed a steroids test.

On Tuesday, backup Lennie Friedman took snaps in Steinbach's place and could start on Saturday in the exhibition opener against Kansas City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers right shoulder injury, ruled out vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ exited Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury and has been officially ruled out versus the Titans. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

The Bears will be without their leading rusher for some time. Running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Chicago's Week 5 win, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.