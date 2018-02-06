Stefon Diggs, Marvin Jones among top 10 tight-window receivers

Some of the flash and flair of his early-career work has left Thomas' game as he strolls into his 30s. Yet, he's still one of the top receivers at boxing out defensive backs and earning position to win passes in tight spaces. It's a credit to Thomas that he's actually developed in this particular area of the game, even while his quarterback play has declined following the peak years of Peyton Manning in Denver. It's helped buoy his production floor. Thomas hauled in 51.4 percent of his targets in tight windows, the fourth-highest rate among qualifying receivers. The Broncos will likely take yet another stab at the quarterback position in the NFL draft this spring, and that new passer will soon come to learn he can trust Thomas in big moments, just as others have before him.