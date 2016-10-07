Stefon Diggs (groin) listed as doubtful for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings listed Stefon Diggs as doubtful with a groin injury. Diggs didn't practice all week.
Diggs started the season in monster fashion, averaging 142.5 receiving yards per game on eight receptions per contest in the first two weeks. After popping up on the injury report, Diggs' production dropped to 4.5 catches for 43.5 yards the past two games.
Diggs' likely absence is a blow to Bradford this week against the Texans' No. 1 rated pass defense. Expect Kyle Rudolph to see heavy targets his way. Charles Johnson and Adam Thielen bump up in the pecking order. The Vikings will need continued progress from Cordarrelle Patterson as an every-down threat this week. Rookie first-round pick Laquon Treadwell could also see snaps.
The Vikings ruled out OT Andre Smith (triceps), TE David Morgan (knee) and DT Sharrif Floyd (knee). TE Rhett Ellison is also listed as doubtful.