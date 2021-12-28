Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Baker Mayfield is coming off arguably the worst performance in his NFL career, and with two must-win games remaining, there's no time to dwell on his errors.

Kevin Stefanski isn't wasting time doing so, either.

"Baker told you guys, I'm sure the other night, he didn't play up to his standard. And we expect him to play at a high level," Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "I think confidence-wise, with the quarterback position, you get too much credit, you get too much blame. And that's just how it is. And he'll bounce back and I think he'll be better for it."

Entering Cleveland's Christmas Day game against the top-seeded Packers, Mayfield owned a pedestrian, but respectable touchdown-to-interception ratio. While it may have felt to Browns fans as if Mayfield had thrown more interceptions in 2021, his ratio stood at 13-7.

After throwing four interceptions in the 24-22 loss -- including a game-sealing pick by Rasul Douglas that came amid significant defensive contact -- Mayfield now stands at 15-11. It's far from a mark expected of a potential franchise quarterback who was brought on board via the No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield's 2021 season has been forgettable and fraught with injuries. The quarterback is playing through a shoulder injury that includes a fracture, as well as a handful of other ailments. He spent Week 15 on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test despite remaining asymptomatic.