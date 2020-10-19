Around the NFL

Stefanski: Hurt Baker Mayfield 'was cleared', 'fought his butt off' for teammates

Published: Oct 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ played through an injury Sunday, and it showed in a 38-7 drubbing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The degree to which Mayfield was hurt remains unknown. His coach, Kevin Stefanski, told reporters Monday the quarterback was cleared to play, which was enough for Stefanski to send Mayfield out there in a key divisional game.

The results weren't ideal. Mayfield completed 10 of 18 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown, threw two ugly interceptions (including one that was returned for a touchdown by ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿) and never looked even remotely comfortable. Whether it was visible stiffness in his upper body or his skittish nature in the pocket Sunday, Mayfield was far from his best self, begging the question: Should he have been playing at all?

"I think it's a fair question," Stefanski said. "He was cleared. He was obviously sore throughout the week but got better. It was incumbent upon myself and how we performed to keep him clean, and we didn't do that. He answered the bell last week just in terms of how he went through rehab and fought his butt off to get out there with his teammates on Sunday."

Pittsburgh took full advantage of Mayfield's physical status, bringing rushers from a variety of directions -- registering pressures on 50 percent of Mayfield's 22 dropbacks -- and hitting Browns quarterbacks a total of 13 times. Stefanski replaced Mayfield with backup ﻿Case Keenum﻿ once it became clear there was little reason to keep him out there.

In all it was an ugly day for Cleveland.

"I think we got away from a lot of things that we were doing to win some ballgames," Stefanski said. "If you don't play clean on the road against a good team, you're not going to come away with a victory."

It's fair to wonder if the Browns might be best-suited to just sit Mayfield against a one-win Bengals team in Week 7, but it sounded as if Stefanski wasn't considering such a scenario. The coach said he'll expect Mayfield to be available in Week 7 against Cincinnati.

We'll see if he looks more comfortable than he did on a nightmarish Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan suffered torn ACL in win vs. Texans

The Titans will be without one of their best players for the remainder of the season. Left tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ confirmed via Twitter that he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's overtime win over the Texans.  
news

Cam Newton on 2-3 Patriots' struggles: 'I don't point fingers. I point thumbs'

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not pointing fingers when it comes to their 2-3 struggles.
news

Ron Rivera on two-point try: 'The only way to learn how to win is to play to win'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of the game-tying extra point. He said playing to win is part of his philosophy. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'impressed' with 49ers' win over Rams after getting 'embarrassed' last week

San Francisco's play vs. Miami portended a potential prime-time mess Sunday. Instead, Kyle Shanahan's team squelched the Rams for a 24-16 victory. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: If I keep throwing INTs, 'I won't finish the season'

In order to turn things around in Minnesota, quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿, who threw three INTs for the second time this season in a 40-23 loss to the previously winless Falcons, knows he must quit turning the ball over. 
news

Romeo Crennel on failed 2-point try vs. Titans: Texans wanted to 'put it out of reach for them'

With the Texans up by seven, Romeo Crennel opted for a two-point attempt instead of kicking the extra point and making it an eight-point game. The Houston Texans interim head coach explained his reasoning afterward. 
news

Lopsided loss was needed 'wake-up call' for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Over the first four weeks, the Packers were putting up huge numbers and racking up wins. After its bye week, though, Green Bay returned and didn't look like itself in a 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers. 
news

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa makes NFL debut in win vs. Jets

Welcome to the NFL, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. The Dolphins rookie quarterback made his pro debut in the final minutes of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets. 
news

Steelers LB Devin Bush out for season after suffering torn ACL vs. Browns

The Steelers' formidable defense will be without one of its key pieces for the remainder of the season. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday evening, per an informed source, that inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL in the team's 38-7 Week 6 win against the Browns.
news

Rob Gronkowski scores first TD as Buccaneer -- and since 2018

For the 79th time in their illustrious careers, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hooked up for a TD, but this was Gronk's first as a Buc and his first overall since 2018. 
news

Giants sit first-round OT Andrew Thomas for being late to team meeting

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Thomas didn't start in the Giants' 20-19 win over Washington after violating team policy. Did the discipline open the door for him to lose his grip on the left tackle job?
