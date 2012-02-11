Steelers WR Ward takes to Facebook to dispel rumors

Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh and has offered to restructure his contract to do it.
Ward posted on his Facebook page Saturday that he already told the Steelers he's willing to work with them on altering his deal so he can remain with the team.
"I don't normally like to respond to rumors, but as I've said all along, I want to finish my career with the Pittsburgh Steelers," Ward wrote. "And as I've already told the organization, I am willing to work with them to restructure my contract to make sure this happens."
On Friday, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the Steelersplan to cut the franchise's all-time leading receiver, who recently underwent ankle surgery.
The 35-year-old Ward is scheduled to make $4 million in 2012. He's coming off a season in which he finished with 46 receptions for 381 yards and two touchdowns, the lowest totals in each category since he was a rookie in 1998.
Ward became the eighth player in league history to reach 1,000 career receptions in Pittsburgh's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. He and Jerry Rice are the only players to ever reach 1,000 receptions and win multiple Super Bowls.
Yet Ward's role within the offense diminished as Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders passed him on the depth chart and Mike Wallace became a Pro Bowl-caliber player. Ward pushed aside speculation he would retire after the Steelers' season ended with a 29-23 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round.
"No, I'm not even thinking about that," Ward said at the time.
Wallace, Brown and Sanders have spoken at length about Ward's leadership and all want No. 86 to be on the field next season.
"He sets the tone in the room," Brown said of Ward. "We definitely want to help a guy like him win."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.