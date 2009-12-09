Steelers WR Ward questionable vs. Browns with hamstring injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward practiced lightly despite a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Thursday night's road game against the Cleveland Browns.
Earlier in the week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was pessimistic that Ward would play. Tyler Grisham was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving the Steelers an extra wide receiver in case Ward can't go.
Cornerback William Gay, who sustained a concussion during the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, also practiced Wednesday, but he is listed as questionable.
Quarterback Tyler Palko was released. Charlie Batch will be Pittsburgh's No. 3 quarterback in Cleveland as his broken left wrist continues to heal.
Meanwhile, Browns defensive end Kenyon Coleman will miss Thursday's game with a knee injury. Coleman started Cleveland's first 11 games at left end before hurting his knee during a Nov. 29 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sat out Sunday's loss to the San Diego Chargers.
Cleveland's defensive front also will be missing C.J. Mosley. He broke his leg against the Chargers and was placed on injured reserve. The Browns also are without Pro Bowl nose tackle Shaun Rogers, who sustained a season-ending injury earlier this season.
The other available defensive linemen for Cleveland are Brian Schaefering, activated from the practice squad last week, and Derreck Robinson, signed by the team this week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.