Steelers WR Ward questionable vs. Browns with hamstring injury

Published: Dec 09, 2009 at 08:04 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward practiced lightly despite a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Thursday night's road game against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier in the week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was pessimistic that Ward would play. Tyler Grisham was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, giving the Steelers an extra wide receiver in case Ward can't go.

Cornerback William Gay, who sustained a concussion during the Steelers' 27-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, also practiced Wednesday but is listed as questionable.

Quarterback Tyler Palko was released. Charlie Batch will be the No. 3 quarterback in Cleveland as his broken left wrist continues to heal.

